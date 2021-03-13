Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares stood at 530,602 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.11, to imply a decline of -7.31% or -$4.03 in intraday trading. The OM share’s 52-week high remains $66.96, putting it -31.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.5. The company has a valuation of $2.18 Billion, with an average of 358.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Outset Medical, Inc. (OM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.6, implying an increase of 18.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OM has been trading 27.18% off suggested target high and 13.48% from its likely low.

Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.77% of the shares at 68.15% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $364.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warburg Pincus LLC with 4.73 Million shares, or about 11.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $268.98 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 556,822 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 501.47 Thousand, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $25.99 Million.