Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares stood at 458,540 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.72, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The ORGO share’s 52-week high remains $17.82, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $2.26 Billion, with an average of 668.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORGO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside in the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.83 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.43%, and 39.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 135.33%. Short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw shorts transact 586.93 Million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.5, implying a decline of -1.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORGO has been trading 18.51% off suggested target high and -26.64% from its likely low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are +333.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 126.19% against 15.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 275% this quarter before jumping 56.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $93.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.64 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 52.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders hold 55.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.48% of the shares at 61.78% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avidity Partners Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.52 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prosight Management, LP with 2.02 Million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.24 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 739,145 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 686.2 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $5.17 Million.