OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s traded shares stood at 476,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.37, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The OSW share’s 52-week high remains $12.03, putting it -5.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $983.26 Million, with an average of 626.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the last session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.51 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and 28.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.13%. Short interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw shorts transact 5.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.5, implying an increase of 9.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSW has been trading 23.13% off suggested target high and -3.25% from its likely low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares are +56.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.82% against 37%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -900% this quarter before jumping 59.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -52% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited insiders hold 44.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.94% of the shares at 162.95% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.18 Million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 5.84 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $59.2 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,200,548 shares. This is just over 6.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 Million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about $22.82 Million.