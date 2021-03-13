Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s traded shares stood at 537,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.37, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The RBBN share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -34.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 1.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 825.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RBBN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

After registering a 2.07% upside in the last session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.47- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.56%, and -20.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.59%. Short interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw shorts transact 1.9 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 47.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBBN has been trading 67.26% off suggested target high and 19.47% from its likely low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ribbon Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares are +108.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.28% against 24.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 151.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Ribbon Communications Inc. insiders hold 19.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.93% of the shares at 82.2% float percentage. In total, 167 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50.26 Million shares (or 34.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paradigm Capital Management with 8.38 Million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $54.98 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF holds roughly 2,406,483 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 Million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $10.79 Million.