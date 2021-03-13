Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s traded shares stood at 328,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.65, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The JAMF share’s 52-week high remains $51, putting it -31.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.82. The company has a valuation of $4.54 Billion, with an average of 755.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 653.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAMF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.84 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.11%, and -3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.18%. Short interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw shorts transact 2.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.78, implying an increase of 21.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAMF has been trading 42.3% off suggested target high and 8.67% from its likely low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.5% annually.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Jamf Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.65% of the shares at 87.25% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 72.85 Million shares (or 62.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.18 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 5.44 Million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $162.85 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Wells Fargo Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,719,015 shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $30.59 Million.