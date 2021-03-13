GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s traded shares stood at 328,217 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.22, to imply a decline of -2.49% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The GPRK share’s 52-week high remains $18.5, putting it -7.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.44. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 287.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GeoPark Limited (GPRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GPRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.50 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.15%, and 12.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.56%. Short interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw shorts transact 361.08 Million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.89, implying an increase of 15.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.5 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPRK has been trading 45.18% off suggested target high and -9.99% from its likely low.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited has its next earnings report out on March 11, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoPark Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

GeoPark Limited insiders hold 40.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.08% of the shares at 74.03% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Compass Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.04 Million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.11 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $53.42 Million.

We also have Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd holds roughly 638,665 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 377.8 Thousand, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $4.91 Million.