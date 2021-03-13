BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares stood at 600,172 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BIMI share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -129.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $29.69 Million, with an average of 742.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BIMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

After registering a 3.49% upside in the last session, BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.85 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.27%, and -24.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.59%. Short interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw shorts transact 249.63 Million shares and set a 165.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.5, implying an increase of 602.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIMI has been trading 602.25% off suggested target high and 602.25% from its likely low.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BOQI International Medical, Inc. insiders hold 29.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 1.25% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.15 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.67 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 17.84 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $29.79 Thousand.