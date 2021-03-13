nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares stood at 635,915 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.72, to imply a decline of -2.6% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The NCNO share’s 52-week high remains $103.95, putting it -49.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.38. The company has a valuation of $6.44 Billion, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for nCino, Inc. (NCNO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NCNO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

After registering a -2.6% downside in the last session, nCino, Inc. (NCNO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.72 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.11%, and -12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.71%. Short interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw shorts transact 2.68 Million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $93.38, implying an increase of 33.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCNO has been trading 43.43% off suggested target high and 14.74% from its likely low.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -23.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.3% annually.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino, Inc. insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.79% of the shares at 74.93% float percentage. In total, 167 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.2 Million shares (or 35.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Salesforce Com Inc with 10.76 Million shares, or about 11.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $779.17 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the nCino, Inc. (NCNO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2,821,202 shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 Million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $176.29 Million.