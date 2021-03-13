Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s traded shares stood at 337,741 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.04, to imply a decline of -0.1% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MYGN share’s 52-week high remains $31.6, putting it -1.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.24. The company has a valuation of $2.34 Billion, with an average of 597.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MYGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

After registering a -0.1% downside in the last session, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.15 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.49%, and 1.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.97%. Short interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw shorts transact 5.03 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.25, implying a decline of -18.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYGN has been trading 9.54% off suggested target high and -54.9% from its likely low.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myriad Genetics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) shares are +133.21% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75% this quarter before jumping 77.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 116.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.1% annually.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Myriad Genetics, Inc. insiders hold 2.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.41% of the shares at 102.9% float percentage. In total, 295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.5 Million shares (or 16.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.3 Million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $164.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,827,922 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $40.15 Million.