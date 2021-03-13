Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s traded shares stood at 823,907 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $106.25, to imply a decline of -4.21% or -$4.67 in intraday trading. The MSGE share’s 52-week high remains $121.42, putting it -14.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.67. The company has a valuation of $2.57 Billion, with an average of 301.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 262.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the last session, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $121.4 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 12.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.1%, and 9.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.15%. Short interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw shorts transact 304.63 Million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.56, implying an increase of 1.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85 and $126 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSGE has been trading 18.59% off suggested target high and -20% from its likely low.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) shares are +35.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 342.2% against 37%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.9% this quarter before jumping 26.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -79.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $46.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $199.86 Million and $9Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -76.7% before jumping 807.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 196.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s Major holders

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. insiders hold 3.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.45% of the shares at 92.66% float percentage. In total, 281 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 10.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $221.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 Million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $179.62 Million.

We also have Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Ariel Fund holds roughly 724,824 shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 694.57 Thousand, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about $72.96 Million.