LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 498,771 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.14, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $33.02, putting it -82.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $464.01 Million, with an average of 1.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 879.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LFMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.48 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and -37.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 177.79%. Short interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw shorts transact 391.28 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 106.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFMD has been trading 120.51% off suggested target high and 92.94% from its likely low.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 234Thousand shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.53 Million.