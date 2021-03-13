Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s traded shares stood at 789,064 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.55, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The LILAK share’s 52-week high remains $14.57, putting it -0.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.47. The company has a valuation of $3.38 Billion, with an average of 988.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LILAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside in the last session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.57 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.1%, and 27.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.2%. Short interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw shorts transact 6Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.82, implying an increase of 1.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LILAK has been trading 30.58% off suggested target high and -55.33% from its likely low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Latin America Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares are +65.54% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.2% this quarter before jumping 94.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.14 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $931Million and $848.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.3% before jumping 33.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 97.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

Liberty Latin America Ltd. insiders hold 7.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.13% of the shares at 82.01% float percentage. In total, 273 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.83 Million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. with 14.22 Million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $157.71 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3,638,627 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 Million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $20.62 Million.