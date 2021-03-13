Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s traded shares stood at 345,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.68, to imply a decline of -4.02% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The LCI share’s 52-week high remains $10.7, putting it -60.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.89. The company has a valuation of $276.56 Million, with an average of 573.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside in the last session, Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.28- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.27%, and 1.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.45%. Short interest in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw shorts transact 7.93 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.38, implying a decline of -4.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LCI has been trading 12.28% off suggested target high and -25.15% from its likely low.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lannett Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) shares are +20.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -95.33% against 15.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -114.8% this quarter before falling -109.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Lannett Company, Inc. insiders hold 21.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.28% of the shares at 113.4% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Telemus Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.69 Million shares (or 18.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.24 Million shares, or about 12.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.15 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,208,565 shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $7.04 Million.