Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares stood at 824,482 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.52, to imply a decline of -1.6% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The KTOS share’s 52-week high remains $34.11, putting it -28.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $3.27 Billion, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KTOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

After registering a -1.6% downside in the last session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.03 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.36%, and -19.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.32%. Short interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw shorts transact 4.54 Million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.2, implying an increase of 6.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTOS has been trading 20.66% off suggested target high and -5.73% from its likely low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares are +36.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.15% against -2.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55.6% this quarter before falling -12.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $188.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $168.9 Million and $165.18 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.8% before jumping 18.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 585.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.54% of the shares at 93.47% float percentage. In total, 287 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.52 Million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.63 Million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $236.86 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 3,708,972 shares. This is just over 3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $95.25 Million.