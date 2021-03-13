KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 434,964 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.5, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $1.51 in intraday trading. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -38.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.61. The company has a valuation of $784.01 Million, with an average of 367.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 994.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KALV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the last session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.67 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.25%, and -23.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.14%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 782.35 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.43, implying an increase of 70.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KALV has been trading 87.69% off suggested target high and 47.69% from its likely low.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) shares are +134.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.78% against 15.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75.7% this quarter before falling -13.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -78.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 9.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.23% of the shares at 105.81% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sv Health Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.72 Million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eventide Asset Management LLC with 1.68 Million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $31.9 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,680,000 shares. This is just over 9.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 749.56 Thousand, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about $11.39 Million.