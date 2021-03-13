JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s traded shares stood at 332,168 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.35, to imply an increase of 0.41% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The JELD share’s 52-week high remains $31.24, putting it -6.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.06. The company has a valuation of $2.94 Billion, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 533Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JELD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

After registering a 0.41% upside in the last session, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.63 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and 2.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.73%. Short interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw shorts transact 2.2 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.09, implying an increase of 2.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JELD has been trading 22.66% off suggested target high and -25.04% from its likely low.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) shares are +42.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.75% against 19.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.2% this quarter before jumping 34% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $979.2 Million and $968.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.7% before jumping 16.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21% annually.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. insiders hold 1.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95% of the shares at 96.35% float percentage. In total, 228 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.51 Million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.36 Million shares, or about 7.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $186.57 Million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 4,185,084 shares. This is just over 4.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about $49.45 Million.