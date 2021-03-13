IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s traded shares stood at 413,159 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.47, to imply a decline of -3.43% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The ISEE share’s 52-week high remains $7.98, putting it -23.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $583.21 Million, with an average of 679.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 798.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ISEE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

After registering a -3.43% downside in the last session, IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.72- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.48%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.37%. Short interest in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw shorts transact 4.6 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.33, implying an increase of 106.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISEE has been trading 131.84% off suggested target high and 70.02% from its likely low.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -181.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

IVERIC bio, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.4% of the shares at 93% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.25 Million shares (or 8.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.76 Million shares, or about 7.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $46.74 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,516,695 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $14.23 Million.