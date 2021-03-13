Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s traded shares stood at 534,176 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.72, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GRBK share’s 52-week high remains $25.05, putting it -15.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.66. The company has a valuation of $1.1 Billion, with an average of 762.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 669.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRBK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the last session, Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.55 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.01%, and 3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.4%. Short interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw shorts transact 579.95 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.67, implying an increase of 36.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRBK has been trading 42.73% off suggested target high and 28.91% from its likely low.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Brick Partners, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares are +39.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.16% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.1% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $245.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $342.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.25 Million and $226.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.6% before jumping 50.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.72% annually.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s Major holders

Green Brick Partners, Inc. insiders hold 4.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.55% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.12 Million shares (or 47.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $553.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.12 Million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $71.64 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 679,783 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 621.98 Thousand, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $14.28 Million.