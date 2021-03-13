Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s traded shares stood at 613,594 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply a decline of -9.93% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The GECC share’s 52-week high remains $5.5376, putting it -52.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1951. The company has a valuation of $79.77 Million, with an average of 526.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GECC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) trade information

After registering a -9.93% downside in the last session, Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.07- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 10.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.01%, and 13.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.83%. Short interest in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) saw shorts transact 256.55 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -3.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GECC has been trading -3.58% off suggested target high and -3.58% from its likely low.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Great Elm Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) shares are +2.07% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -52.2% this quarter before falling -58.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.01 Million and $6.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13% before jumping 3.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GECC Dividends

Great Elm Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Great Elm Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 9.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 14.13%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s Major holders

Great Elm Capital Corporation insiders hold 27.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.68% of the shares at 31.4% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.33 Million shares (or 6.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acuitas Investments LLC with 320.3 Thousand shares, or about 1.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.15 Million.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 50,750 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $182.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.23 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $152.02 Thousand.