Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s traded shares stood at 352,054 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29, to imply an increase of 11.28% or $2.94 in intraday trading. The GDEN share’s 52-week high remains $29.11, putting it -0.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $817.23 Million, with an average of 166.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 146.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GDEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) trade information

After registering a 11.28% upside in the last session, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.11 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.68%, and 38.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.8%. Short interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw shorts transact 416.46 Million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying an increase of 10.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDEN has been trading 37.93% off suggested target high and -10.34% from its likely low.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) shares are +127.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.64% against 25.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.1% this quarter before jumping 95.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $209.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $207.16 Million and $75.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.2% before jumping 192.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -92.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s Major holders

Golden Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 36.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.35% of the shares at 77.15% float percentage. In total, 118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.26 Million shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.14 Million.

We also have Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd holds roughly 605,210 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 549.49 Thousand, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about $10.93 Million.