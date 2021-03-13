Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares stood at 360,921 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $329.3, to imply a decline of -0.74% or -$2.46 in intraday trading. The GNRC share’s 52-week high remains $364, putting it -10.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.5. The company has a valuation of $20.7 Billion, with an average of 708.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 786.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.85.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $332.6 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.25%, and 0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.8%. Short interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw shorts transact 1.49 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $379.25, implying an increase of 15.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $340 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNRC has been trading 51.84% off suggested target high and 3.25% from its likely low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generac Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are +82.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.54% against -1.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.6% this quarter before jumping 52.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $728.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $475.92 Million and $546.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.2% before jumping 46.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.28% of the shares at 94.8% float percentage. In total, 632 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.34 Million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.09 Million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.38 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,778,691 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $404.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $373.57 Million.