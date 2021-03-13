Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares stood at 679,304 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.56, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GTES share’s 52-week high remains $18.22, putting it -10.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.42. The company has a valuation of $4.82 Billion, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 677.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.63 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and 1.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.78%. Short interest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) saw shorts transact 755.7 Million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.28, implying an increase of 16.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTES has been trading 32.85% off suggested target high and 5.68% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Gates Industrial Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are +50.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.43% against 16.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.1% this quarter before jumping 900% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $830.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $775.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $710.1 Million and $576.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17% before jumping 34.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.87% annually.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.66% of the shares at 100.85% float percentage. In total, 167 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 246.39 Million shares (or 84.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.45 Million shares, or about 2.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $95.01 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 5,360,873 shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.92 Million, or 1% of the shares, all valued at about $41.19 Million.