Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares stood at 601,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.82, to imply an increase of 1.02% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The NKTR share’s 52-week high remains $26.75, putting it -17.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.63. The company has a valuation of $4.16 Billion, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NKTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

After registering a 1.02% upside in the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.91 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.29%, and -0.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.24%. Short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw shorts transact 21.25 Million shares and set a 15.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 13.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTR has been trading 53.37% off suggested target high and -12.36% from its likely low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nektar Therapeutics share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are +21.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.86% against 15.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9% this quarter before falling -64.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $27.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.57 Million and $48.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -46.2% before falling -45.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.3% annually.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.79% of the shares at 98.65% float percentage. In total, 359 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.46 Million shares (or 19.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $602.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.95 Million shares, or about 10.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $322.14 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 34,840,000 shares. This is just over 19.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $551.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.39 Million, or 7.35% of the shares, all valued at about $212.14 Million.