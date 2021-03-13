AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s traded shares stood at 425,420 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AIM share’s 52-week high remains $4.3, putting it -88.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $92.77 Million, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 177.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIM has been trading 228.95% off suggested target high and 119.3% from its likely low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $350Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million and $330Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 600% before falling -54.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.68% of the shares at 6.78% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 998.82 Thousand shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 572.13 Thousand shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.02 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 555,233 shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $993.87 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 272.2 Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $552.56 Thousand.