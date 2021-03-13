Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s traded shares stood at 299,160 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.76, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FPI share’s 52-week high remains $14.85, putting it -0.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $432.65 Million, with an average of 466Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FPI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.85 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.5%, and 26.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.66%. Short interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw shorts transact 1.26 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying a decline of -45.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FPI has been trading -42.41% off suggested target high and -49.19% from its likely low.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.88 Million and $11.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.7% before jumping 0.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 436.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FPI Dividends

Farmland Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmland Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.61%.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s Major holders

Farmland Partners Inc. insiders hold 14.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.84% of the shares at 60.73% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 9.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.96 Million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 835,598 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 625Thousand, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $5.44 Million.