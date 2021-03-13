Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s traded shares stood at 761,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.23, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The ENBL share’s 52-week high remains $7.42, putting it -2.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $3.15 Billion, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENBL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the last session, Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.42- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and 20.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.45%. Short interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw shorts transact 2.27 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying a decline of -3.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENBL has been trading 10.65% off suggested target high and -17.01% from its likely low.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enable Midstream Partners, LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) shares are +54.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.14% against -7.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $754.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $742.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $648Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -85.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENBL Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners, LP has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.66, with the share yield ticking at 9.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.21%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Major holders

Enable Midstream Partners, LP insiders hold 79.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.52% of the shares at 51.55% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.24 Million shares (or 2.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 6.51 Million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.24 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 11,057,513 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $13.29 Million.