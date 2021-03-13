Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s traded shares stood at 387,373 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.78, to imply an increase of 4.37% or $4.22 in intraday trading. The DY share’s 52-week high remains $101.13, putting it -0.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.24. The company has a valuation of $3.09 Billion, with an average of 647.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) trade information

After registering a 4.37% upside in the last session, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $101.1 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.14%, and 12.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.45%. Short interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.86, implying an increase of 0.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DY has been trading 14.11% off suggested target high and -13.67% from its likely low.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dycom Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares are +81.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.47% against 2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -47.2% this quarter before jumping 8.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $754.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $839.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $753.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Major holders

Dycom Industries, Inc. insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.05% of the shares at 103.06% float percentage. In total, 321 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 11.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.4 Million shares, or about 11.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $256.89 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 859,035 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 829.07 Thousand, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $62.61 Million.