Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s traded shares stood at 395,573 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.68, to imply an increase of 4.38% or $3.85 in intraday trading. The DDS share’s 52-week high remains $128, putting it -39.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.5. The company has a valuation of $2.02 Billion, with an average of 280.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 562.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.1.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) trade information

After registering a 4.38% upside in the last session, Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $92.94 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.97%, and 13.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.41%. Short interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw shorts transact 1.15 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.4, implying a decline of -26.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDS has been trading -12.74% off suggested target high and -37.83% from its likely low.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dillard’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) shares are +178.83% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 130.3% this quarter before falling -345.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $821.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -28.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DDS Dividends

Dillard’s, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dillard’s, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 0.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.74%.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s Major holders

Dillard’s, Inc. insiders hold 26.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.73% of the shares at 128.5% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newport Trust Co. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.31 Million shares (or 40.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $460.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.33 Million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $83.69 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 441,605 shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 250.98 Thousand, or 1.4% of the shares, all valued at about $11.23 Million.