Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s traded shares stood at 324,318 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.75, to imply a decline of -0.63% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The CUE share’s 52-week high remains $31.69, putting it -101.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $479.7 Million, with an average of 441.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 329.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.88 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.69%, and 1.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.9%. Short interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) saw shorts transact 2.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 90.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CUE has been trading 109.52% off suggested target high and 71.43% from its likely low.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cue Biopharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) shares are -4.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.43% against 7.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.7% this quarter before falling -5.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 182.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $900Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 170%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

Cue Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 10.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.25% of the shares at 73.12% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.51 Million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.16 Million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $27.06 Million.