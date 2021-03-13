Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares stood at 317,088 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.53, to imply an increase of 1.5% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The CCRN share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -0.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $507.54 Million, with an average of 247.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

After registering a 1.5% upside in the last session, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.58 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.79%, and 40.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.54%. Short interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw shorts transact 789.69 Million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying a decline of -8.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCRN has been trading 3.47% off suggested target high and -26.09% from its likely low.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $289.44 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.06 Million and $216.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.8% before jumping 9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.63% of the shares at 100.16% float percentage. In total, 187 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.44 Million shares (or 14.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.22 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.47 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $21.94 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,256,943 shares. This is just over 6.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 Million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about $10.45 Million.