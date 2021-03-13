Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s traded shares stood at 590,055 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.28, to imply an increase of 9.4% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The BBCP share’s 52-week high remains $7.29, putting it -0.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $410.81 Million, with an average of 169.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBCP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) trade information

After registering a 9.4% upside in the last session, Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.29- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.4%, and 22.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.95%. Short interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw shorts transact 598.43 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying an increase of 4.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBCP has been trading 23.63% off suggested target high and -17.58% from its likely low.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) shares are +97.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -107.56% against 23%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.3% this quarter before jumping 175% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s Major holders

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 25.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.03% of the shares at 71.15% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.6 Million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.55 Million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.92 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 866,591 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 727.28 Thousand, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $2.79 Million.