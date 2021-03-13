Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s traded shares stood at 392,306 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The EBR share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -34.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $8.81 Billion, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.83- this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 1.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.49%, and 4.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.6%. Short interest in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) saw shorts transact 1.71 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 51.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.95 and $11.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBR has been trading 98.96% off suggested target high and 3.3% from its likely low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EBR Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 4.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.54% of the shares at 0.54% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMS Capital Ltda with 1.48 Million shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.32 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 611,787 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 465.92 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $3.26 Million.