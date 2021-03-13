Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares stood at 516,171 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.38, to imply a decline of -3.42% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The CLDX share’s 52-week high remains $30.17, putting it -18.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $1Billion, with an average of 501.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 652.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

After registering a -3.42% downside in the last session, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.39 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 13.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and 4.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.86%. Short interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw shorts transact 2.87 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.33, implying an increase of 35.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLDX has been trading 41.84% off suggested target high and 26.08% from its likely low.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $600Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $887Million and $990Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -32.4% before falling -19.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.07% of the shares at 82.2% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.42 Million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.71 Million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $47.51 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,837,108 shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 Million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about $30.93 Million.