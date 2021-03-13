Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s traded shares stood at 848,214 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.32, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TAST share’s 52-week high remains $7.57, putting it -3.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $381.31 Million, with an average of 863.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.48- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.38%, and 13.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.56%. Short interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) saw shorts transact 1.61 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 12.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAST has been trading 36.61% off suggested target high and -4.37% from its likely low.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) shares are +3.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -157.14% against 29.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -12.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $368.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $401.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $351.52 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -524.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. insiders hold 34.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.96% of the shares at 79.6% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.53 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 984,550 shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 979.39 Thousand, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $6.15 Million.