BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares stood at 350,681 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply a decline of -5.53% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The BPT share’s 52-week high remains $6.14, putting it -33.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $98.65 Million, with an average of 262.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 395.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

After registering a -5.53% downside in the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.89- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 5.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.24%, and 14.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.7%. Short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw shorts transact 835.97 Million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 160.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPT has been trading 160.3% off suggested target high and 160.3% from its likely low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -57.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.2% of the shares at 2.2% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Group One Trading, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 67.66 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.04 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 44Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $104.72 Thousand.