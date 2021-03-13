Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares stood at 520,293 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.4, to imply an increase of 4.44% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The ORMP share’s 52-week high remains $11.71, putting it -24.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $276.08 Million, with an average of 475.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

After registering a 4.44% upside in the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.61- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.52%, and -14.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.7%. Short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw shorts transact 1.74 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.75, implying an increase of 78.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORMP has been trading 144.68% off suggested target high and 27.66% from its likely low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are +197.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.5% against 15.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19% this quarter before falling -60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 189.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 13.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.5% of the shares at 16.84% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 372.42 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frontier Wealth Management LLC with 71.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $304.86 Thousand.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 53,220 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $225.65 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.96 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $123.11 Thousand.