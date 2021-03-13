Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s traded shares stood at 432,098 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FIII share’s 52-week high remains $15.3, putting it -47.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.67. The company has a valuation of $332.39 Million, with an average of 1.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FIII a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Forum Merger III Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.48% of the shares at 21.48% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.67 Million shares (or 6.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace North America L.P. with 1.16 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.76 Million.

We also have Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd holds roughly 77,588 shares. This is just over 0.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $932.61 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56.1 Thousand, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about $674.32 Thousand.