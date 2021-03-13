Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares stood at 711,057 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.63, to imply an increase of 2.11% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The DEN share’s 52-week high remains $46.26, putting it -6.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.03. The company has a valuation of $2.18 Billion, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denbury Inc. (DEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.5, implying an increase of 8.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.5 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DEN has been trading 30.64% off suggested target high and -9.47% from its likely low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denbury Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are 0% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 211.1% this quarter before jumping 816.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $198.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $242.2 Million and $169.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.9% before jumping 20.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.6% annually.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Denbury Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.69% of the shares at 89.91% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 24.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $317.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 5.52 Million shares, or about 11.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $141.79 Million.

We also have Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds roughly 3,314,617 shares. This is just over 6.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 Million, or 4.8% of the shares, all valued at about $61.7 Million.