Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s traded shares stood at 319,838 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.37, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CYRX share’s 52-week high remains $84.97, putting it -48.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.01. The company has a valuation of $2.62 Billion, with an average of 761.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.00 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.28%, and -21.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.74%. Short interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw shorts transact 3.39 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.43, implying an increase of 29.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $81 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYRX has been trading 41.19% off suggested target high and 22.01% from its likely low.

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cryoport, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) shares are +4.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.1% against 24.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -90.9% this quarter before falling -20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 156.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $47.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.76 Million and $9.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 381.7% before jumping 422% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -254.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Major holders

Cryoport, Inc. insiders hold 1.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.26% of the shares at 96.71% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.91 Million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $127.57 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 4,676,882 shares. This is just over 10.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $187.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 2.3% of the shares, all valued at about $46.03 Million.