Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares stood at 863,601 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.63, to imply a decline of -5.25% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The CLVR share’s 52-week high remains $19.46, putting it -54.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.02. The company has a valuation of $313.3 Million, with an average of 1.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.02% of the shares at 12.21% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farallon Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.48 Million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC with 406.78 Thousand shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.62 Million.

We also have Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Weiss Strategic Interval Fd holds roughly 169,973 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.99 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $62.17 Thousand.