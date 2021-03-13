Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s traded shares stood at 538,672 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BDR share’s 52-week high remains $3.8, putting it -146.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $17.86 Million, with an average of 324.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BDR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.58 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.44%, and -20.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.78%. Short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) saw shorts transact 143.09 Million shares and set a 125.52 days time to cover.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. insiders hold 62.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18% of the shares at 48.33% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 310.1 Thousand shares (or 2.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $412.43 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72.71 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $96.7 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 290,100 shares. This is just over 2.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $26.6 Thousand.