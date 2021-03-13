Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s traded shares stood at 351,285 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.89, to imply a decline of -4.36% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The BCEI share’s 52-week high remains $40.79, putting it -16.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.25. The company has a valuation of $727.08 Million, with an average of 403.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 346.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCEI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) trade information

After registering a -4.36% downside in the last session, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.79 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 14.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.67%, and 33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.5%. Short interest in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) saw shorts transact 2.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.83, implying an increase of 14.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCEI has been trading 46.17% off suggested target high and -14.02% from its likely low.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) shares are +93.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.13% against 9.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before jumping 113.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 123.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 52.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s Major holders

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.28% of the shares at 104.56% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.51 Million shares, or about 12.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $48.47 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 1,337,353 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 Million, or 5.76% of the shares, all valued at about $21.25 Million.