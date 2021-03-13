Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares stood at 355,238 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $107.36, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $1.91 in intraday trading. The BPMC share’s 52-week high remains $125.61, putting it -17% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.29. The company has a valuation of $6.22 Billion, with an average of 583.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 487.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BPMC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.76.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $107.8 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.91%, and 10.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.27%. Short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) saw shorts transact 3Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $117.29, implying an increase of 9.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81 and $152 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPMC has been trading 41.58% off suggested target high and -24.55% from its likely low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blueprint Medicines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are +56.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -217.89% against 7.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.6% this quarter before jumping 21.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -80.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $22.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.17 Million and $6.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 265.8% before jumping 332.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 176.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.27% annually.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corporation insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.33% of the shares at 105.16% float percentage. In total, 339 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $581.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 Million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $567.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,568,956 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $148.05 Million.