Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares stood at 362,457 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BBAR share’s 52-week high remains $5.09, putting it -76.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $588.2 Million, with an average of 451.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 396.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBAR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.06%, and -4.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.28%. Short interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 4.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAR has been trading 4.17% off suggested target high and 4.17% from its likely low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares are -14.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.1% against 10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -85.7% this quarter before falling -80.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -37.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $195.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $211.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $368.27 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -46.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 222.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.93% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.36% of the shares at 3.36% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 710.88 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 612.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.97 Million.

We also have GMO Emerging Markets Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, GMO Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 228,200 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $730.24 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 156.94 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $422.16 Thousand.