Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s traded shares stood at 344,821 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.26, to imply a decline of -2.27% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The AAWW share’s 52-week high remains $69.08, putting it -14.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.97. The company has a valuation of $1.74 Billion, with an average of 574.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 501.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAWW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.98 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 7.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.49%. Short interest in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw shorts transact 2.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87, implying an increase of 44.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67 and $104 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAWW has been trading 72.59% off suggested target high and 11.18% from its likely low.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) shares are +5.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.94% against -11.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.6% this quarter before falling -61.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $823.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $812.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $643.5 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 115.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 218.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s Major holders

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.14% of the shares at 101.75% float percentage. In total, 329 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.91 Million shares (or 13.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.9 Million shares, or about 10.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $158.12 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,678,057 shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 789.34 Thousand, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about $43.05 Million.