Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 480,447 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.05, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -44.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.84. The company has a valuation of $4.1 Billion, with an average of 653.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 659.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Youdao, Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.36 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.95%, and -2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.58%. Short interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw shorts transact 904.85 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $178.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.36 Million and $92.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 131% before jumping 105.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao, Inc. insiders hold 7.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.56% of the shares at 80.28% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.27 Million shares (or 45.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with 1.34 Million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.63 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Youdao, Inc. (DAO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holds roughly 8,390 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $222.59 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.93 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $185.84 Thousand.