Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s traded shares stood at 833,664 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $257.77, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$3.5 in intraday trading. The VEEV share’s 52-week high remains $325.54, putting it -26.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $118.11. The company has a valuation of $39.04 Billion, with an average of 1.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VEEV a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $263.6 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.17%, and -18.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.32%. Short interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw shorts transact 1.81 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $326.45, implying an increase of 26.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $245 and $355 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEEV has been trading 37.72% off suggested target high and -4.95% from its likely low.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veeva Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares are -3.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.52% against -1.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $409.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $427.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $319.69 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.73% annually.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

Veeva Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.48% of the shares at 89.98% float percentage. In total, 1045 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.18 Million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.13 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.41 Million shares, or about 9.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.38 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,815,709 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 Million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $857.79 Million.