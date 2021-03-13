Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s traded shares stood at 546,101 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.35, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SUM share’s 52-week high remains $31, putting it -2.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $3.48 Billion, with an average of 1.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SUM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.00 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.01%, and 22.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.15%. Short interest in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw shorts transact 8.2 Million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.48, implying a decline of -6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.6 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUM has been trading 12.03% off suggested target high and -42.01% from its likely low.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Summit Materials, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) shares are +91.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.16% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.2% this quarter before jumping 2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $358.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $620.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $342.41 Million and $548.04 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.7% before jumping 13.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 129.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)'s Major holders

Summit Materials, Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.22% of the shares at 105.84% float percentage. In total, 288 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.11 Million shares (or 8.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $203.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.36 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $187.88 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 5,108,882 shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.39 Million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about $83.34 Million.