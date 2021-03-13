Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s traded shares stood at 365,069 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.9, to imply an increase of 2.96% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The OEC share’s 52-week high remains $21.05, putting it -0.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.93. The company has a valuation of $1.27 Billion, with an average of 518.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) trade information

After registering a 2.96% upside in the last session, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.05 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and 21.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.94%. Short interest in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw shorts transact 714.04 Million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.29, implying an increase of 1.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OEC has been trading 29.19% off suggested target high and -28.23% from its likely low.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $348Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $286.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $336.01 Million and $180.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.6% before jumping 59.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.7% annually.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s Major holders

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.04% of the shares at 94.82% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.62 Million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.05 Million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.35 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,301,092 shares. This is just over 3.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $23.74 Million.