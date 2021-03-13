Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s traded shares stood at 308,828 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $115.77, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The IBP share’s 52-week high remains $130.11, putting it -12.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.02. The company has a valuation of $3.43 Billion, with an average of 222.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $117.1 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.61%, and -9.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.58%. Short interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) saw shorts transact 802.47 Million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.09, implying an increase of 14.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120 and $146 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBP has been trading 26.11% off suggested target high and 3.65% from its likely low.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Installed Building Products, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) shares are +23.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.03% against 13.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 33% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $446.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $465.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $397.33 Million and $393.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.4% before jumping 18.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.3% annually.

IBP Dividends

Installed Building Products, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s Major holders

Installed Building Products, Inc. insiders hold 23.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.47% of the shares at 97.46% float percentage. In total, 294 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.66 Million shares (or 12.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $245.63 Million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,675,000 shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 Million, or 4.91% of the shares, all valued at about $148.19 Million.